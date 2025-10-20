Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $283.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.33. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $201.54 and a one year high of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,971,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,311,471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,705,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,113,000 after acquiring an additional 205,997 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,030,000 after buying an additional 85,516 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

