Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $355.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $283.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $201.54 and a 52-week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

