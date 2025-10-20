Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VEEV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $283.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

