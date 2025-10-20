Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts ARHT Media FY2025 Earnings

Get ARHT Media alerts:

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ARHT Media in a report released on Wednesday, October 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for ARHT Media’s FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of ARHT Media to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

Shares of ART stock opened at C$0.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18. ARHT Media has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.13.

ARHT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.