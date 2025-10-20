Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wayfair from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $82.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 3.03. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $91.77.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $7,377,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 374,073 shares in the company, valued at $32,465,795.67. This represents a 18.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $7,377,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 374,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,471,350.23. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,585,337. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 291.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,173.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

