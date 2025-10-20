WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,068,000 after buying an additional 533,545 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after buying an additional 46,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,404,000 after buying an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

