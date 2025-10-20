WBH Advisory Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

