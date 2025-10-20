WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.59 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

