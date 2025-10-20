WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

