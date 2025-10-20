WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 28,948 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.