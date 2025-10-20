Wells Fargo & Company Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$47.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Company set a C$47.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.73.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$42.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$34.92 and a 12 month high of C$49.68.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.17, for a total transaction of C$903,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,553.33. The trade was a 90.71% decrease in their position. Also, insider Brenda Gayle Balog sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.55, for a total transaction of C$204,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,184,805.75. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,815 in the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

