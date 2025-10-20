Wells Fargo & Company Cuts LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $91.00

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

NYSE:LB opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. LandBridge has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. LandBridge’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in LandBridge by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LandBridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in LandBridge by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LandBridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in LandBridge during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

