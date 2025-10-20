Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $26.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.08.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:MUR opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $34.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 489.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 399,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 146.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

