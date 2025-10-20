Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $38.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,681.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 962,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after buying an additional 338,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after buying an additional 391,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 383.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 46.8% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.