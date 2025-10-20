Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Price Target to $16.00

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

