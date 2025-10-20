Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $23.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SM Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The company had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

