Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $16.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.78.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $599.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.The business had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 58.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vital Energy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 249.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

