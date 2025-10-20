Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “C$57.00” Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Wells Fargo & Company set a C$57.00 price target on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at C$54.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.87.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Director Russell Girling acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,406,555. This represents a 28.57% increase in their position. Also, insider David Jason Oldreive sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$261,165.00. Insiders have sold a total of 139,542 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,015 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.