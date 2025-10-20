Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WABC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.9%

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 43.19%.The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

