What is Chardan Capital’s Forecast for OCUL FY2025 Earnings?

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.02. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Anderman sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $137,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 87,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,589.12. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $258,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,856,017.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,806 shares of company stock valued at $727,648. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

