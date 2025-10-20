What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Banner FY2025 Earnings?

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a research note issued on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.52 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BANR. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BANR

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. Banner has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 53.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Banner by 4,612.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 21.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.