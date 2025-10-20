What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for FirstEnergy FY2025 Earnings?

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

NYSE:FE opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,664,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

