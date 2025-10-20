What is William Blair’s Estimate for Trex FY2025 Earnings?

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Trex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. Trex has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,123.54. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily