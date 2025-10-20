Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WTB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,425.

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,902 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,064.01, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,146.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,933.75.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitbread will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

