William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $22.97 Million Stake in Winmark Corporation $WINA

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Winmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Winmark by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Winmark by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.02, for a total transaction of $430,277.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 649 shares in the company, valued at $327,757.98. The trade was a 56.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total value of $2,256,287.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,925,016. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,366 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Winmark from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Winmark Price Performance

WINA opened at $436.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.49. Winmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $295.79 and a 1 year high of $527.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Winmark had a net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

