William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 70.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 361.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $386,403.75. This represents a 33.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,375. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

