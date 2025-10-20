William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 296,737 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,737 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 408.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.8%

Agree Realty stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 182.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Erlich bought 360 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 25,154 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.41 per share, with a total value of $1,771,093.14. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 553,700 shares in the company, valued at $38,986,017. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

