William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 44,592 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. $GDEN

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,484,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,818,000 after acquiring an additional 53,582 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,175 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 29.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 674,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 152,805 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $11,474,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 40,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.65 million, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.69. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

