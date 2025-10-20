William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 74,554 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,554 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTG. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 88.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,220,380.76. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,638.15. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,406 shares of company stock worth $9,096,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

