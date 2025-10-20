William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for MMC Earnings

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.43.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $189.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $185.12 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.79. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,587,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $560,820,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

