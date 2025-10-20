Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 26 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $657.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

