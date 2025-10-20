WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$308.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$306.00 to C$308.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. National Bankshares upped their target price on WSP Global from C$292.00 to C$297.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$289.00 to C$293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$312.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Trading Down 0.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$276.46 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$217.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$291.46. The firm has a market cap of C$36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$280.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$272.11.

In related news, insider Alain Michaud sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total value of C$1,701,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,820,831.99. This represents a 48.31% decrease in their position. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.25, for a total value of C$7,006,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,595,972.25. This represents a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.