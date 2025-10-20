XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH) Short Interest Update

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XCHG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

XCHG Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XCHG

Shares of NASDAQ XCH opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. XCHG has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $30.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCHG stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

XCHG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Featured Stories

