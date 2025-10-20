Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XPOF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $6.85 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $334.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce N. Haase bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $536,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,836.79. This trade represents a 269.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3,716.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,824 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

