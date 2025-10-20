YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.81% of YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YQQQ opened at $12.73 on Monday. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 5,139.0%.

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

