Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL) Short Interest Update

Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOULGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 186,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 360,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YOUL opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73. Youlife Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YOUL shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Youlife Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Youlife Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Youlife Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Youlife Group Inc is a blue-collar lifetime service provider with a under school management model and development projects. Youlife Group Inc, formerly known as Distoken Acquisition Corporation, is based in BEIJING.

