Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,667 shares of company stock worth $30,065,162. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

