Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,591,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,646,000 after purchasing an additional 450,792 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,655,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,439,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after buying an additional 206,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,401,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 739.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4%

SON stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

