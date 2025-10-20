Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR’s (NASDAQ:YB) Lock-Up Period To End on October 27th

Yuanbao’s (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 27th. Yuanbao had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Yuanbao in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Yuanbao stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Yuanbao has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Yuanbao during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,020,000.

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

