Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of FHI Q4 Earnings

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.
NYSE FHI opened at $51.53 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 135,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 861.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.
