Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Prothena Q3 Earnings

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prothena from $81.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Prothena from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $9.92 on Monday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.75). Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in Prothena by 16.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 183,715 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Prothena by 4,626.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

