Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for EIX Earnings

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

EIX opened at $56.75 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

