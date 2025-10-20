Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for PBH Earnings

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NYSE PBH opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

