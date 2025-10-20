Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for SWK Earnings

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

NYSE SWK opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $106.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.40%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

