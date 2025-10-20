Zacks Research Predicts Bank OZK’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a research report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OZK. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price objective on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

OZK opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.88. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

