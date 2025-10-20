Zacks Research Weighs in on ResMed’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.08 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.91.

NYSE:RMD opened at $267.96 on Monday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average of $257.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $306,452,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 1,168.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,272,000 after buying an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ResMed by 334.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,880,000 after buying an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in ResMed by 445.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after buying an additional 324,428 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,815,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total value of $2,265,345.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $132,314,967.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,284,514 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

