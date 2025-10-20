Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
ZDC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.90.
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
