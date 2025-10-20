Zelman & Associates Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $66.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Zelman & Associates from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,123.54. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Trex by 137.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 276.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 41,841 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $911,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 24.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

