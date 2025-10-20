Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $606.77 million, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.49). Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%. The business had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Bode acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,200. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,213.12. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,032 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 924.6% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 683,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 616,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 550,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

