Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

